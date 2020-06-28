Edith S Powell

MAUSTON, Wis. — Edith Sarah Susan Egnor Powell, age 87, formerly of Mauston, Wisconsin, entered into eternal peace on June 24, 2020 at the Helia Healthcare facility of Benton, Illinois to join her husband Charles.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband Charles, were her brothers: Estel Egnor of Miami, Florida and Leonard Egnor of Oak Island, North Carolina, and sisters: Gail Neathawk of Palatine, Illinois, Scarlett Matthews of Chicago, Illinois.

Surviving are her sisters: Geneva Nelson of Roanoke, VA, Charlotte Rogers (George) of Gastonia, NC, Shirley Kirby of Grovetown, GA, brothers: Howard Egnor (Carol) of Cartersville, GA, Bobby Egnor (Bertha) of Blue Ridge, GA, Lewis Dean Egnor (Joanna) of Clearwater, FL.

Edith, born November 4, 1932 in Charleston, Bellburn to Charles and Gladys Egnor, was the 8th of 17 children. She moved to Chicago in 1954 and worked for Walgreen’s for 6 years and Bodine Electric Company for 18 years. She met her husband Charles at Bodine’s and was married in 1973. She and Charles moved to Oxford, Wisconsin after building a log home and remained there until 2007 when they moved to Hustler, Wisconsin. Charles passed on April 9, 2013 and in 2015 Edith moved to Terrace Heights Assisted Living. In 2016 she moved to Benton, Illinois to be close to her nephew David Cozby and wife Gretchen. In 2017 she moved to Helia Healthcare of Benton and lived there until her death.