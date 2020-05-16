Edith Elenor Brown

MADISON,Wis. – Edith Elenor Brown, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Oakwood Seasons Assisted Living.

She was born on July 16, 1925, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Elenor (Hoiby) Klemstine.

Edith graduated from Madison East High School. She married Micheal Maslakow and after his passing she was united in marriage to Charlie Brown.

Edith worked at Oscar Mayer and was a teacher’s aide for children with disabilities for the Madison Area School District. She also cared for children with hearing disabilities in her home for 25 years. Edith enjoyed swimming, flower arranging, cake decorating and stained-glass crafting. She took pride in decorating the Holy Cross Lutheran Church alter for the holidays for 30 years.

Edith is survived by her children, Dorothy Kay (Richard) Mattie, and Micheal Maslakow; grandchildren Trent, Brannon, Kevin, Kim, Kristin, Koreen, Timothy and Travis; sister, Virginia (Ronald) Schara; and her brother, Donald Klemstine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Micheal Maslakow and Charlie Brown; children, John Brown and Charlene; daughter-in-law, Annette Maslakow, siblings, Robert (Patricia), Jerry, and Betty (Terry) Turell.

