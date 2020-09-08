Edgewood girls golf’s sister act
Madison, Wis. – Two things come to mind when you think of Edgewood girls golf: state titles and Peggy Gierhart. They’ve gone hand in hand since Gierhart took over the program in 2003.
This year though, the Crusaders are hitting the links without their long time head coach and instead, they’ve added a sister act to lead the way this fall.
"I'll always miss Peggy as a coach, but I think they've been doing a really great job" – @caitlynhegs
It's a sister act this season for @EHSCrusaderGolf. Jane & Mary Welch stepped up & stepped in for Peggy Gierhart to lead the 2x defending champs this fall #wihsgolf pic.twitter.com/5RI4OYWKke
