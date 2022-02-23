Edgewood College to drop mask requirement March 1, with exceptions

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Students and staff at Edgewood College will not be required to wear a mask on campus beginning March 1, with some exceptions.

Masks will still be required during class and in labs and other instructional spaces until at least April 1.

“My objective is to assure the health and safety of our community to the extent possible,” President Andrew Manion said in a statement. “This community has done everything asked of it for the last two years.”

Officials said some offices and shared spaces may still require mask-wearing through April 1.

