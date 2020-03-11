Edgewood College suspends in-person instruction until April 6

MADISON, Wis. — Edgewood College is suspending its in-person classes until at least April 6, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the change goes into effect on Monday. The school’s residence halls will be closed until at least April 5.

Students with questions or concerns are asked to contact the school’s Dean of Students at 608-663-2212.

