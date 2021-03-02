Edgewood College plans to hold classes on campus for 2021-22 school year

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Edgewood College plans to host classes on campus and in-person during the 2021-22 school year.

The college’s president, Andrew Manion, made the announcement at a faculty meeting Monday night.

“Our students expect to engage with our outstanding faculty and with one another – both in and out of the classroom – and they expect to do that in-person, in one of the best college towns in America – Madison,” Manion said. “That means we are committed to teaching and learning in classrooms, and in-person, this fall.”

According to a news release, the college has created a Fall 2021 Task Force to figure out how educators can include lessons learned during the pandemic in the school’s operations.

“I have asked (the new Task Force) not to return us to ‘normal,’ but have charged my colleagues with a return to better, applying all the lessons we continue to learn through this experience,” Manion said. “Above all, we will follow the direction of Public Health Madison & Dane County, as we have for much of the past year. This community remains an important example of how adhering to protocols established by PHMDC can be successful – even in the face of great challenge.”

The fall semester is scheduled to start Aug. 18.

