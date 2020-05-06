Edgewood College plans to have on-campus experience in fall

MADISON, Wis. — Edgewood College is committed to teaching in classrooms and on campus during the fall 2020 semester.

Classes moved fully online in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a release said.

“Our liberal arts education, our focus on community, and a feeling of belonging and being embraced for who you are and for who you are becoming is at the very heart of Edgewood College. Our students, faculty, and staff have shown themselves to be creative and resilient in the face of this disruption. But ‘at the heart of ministry is relationship,’ and those relationships are best formed and nurtured when we are together,” Interim President Mary Ellen Gevelinger said.

Freshmen are scheduled to move into residence halls Aug. 16. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

There will also be a new president at the school, Andrew Manion, who starts June 1. While Manion has yet to officially start, a release said he is leading a task force to develop plans for the fall.

“We will continue to heed the recommendations of the CDC, as we have this semester, and follow the direction of our elected officials,” Manion said. “While there is much that feels out of our hands during these days, we are taking steps today to do everything we can to allow our students to return to this beautiful campus in the fall.”

