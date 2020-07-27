Edgewood College, NACC fall athletic competitions postponed

MADISON, Wis. — All of Edgewood College’s athletic competitions through Dec. 31 have been postponed, according to a news release.

The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced Monday that all conference regular-season competitions and championship events will be postponed due to the coronavirus.

“While it is disappointing that we will not have the chance to enjoy conference competition this fall, we believe the sacrifice is necessary as we all work toward the common goal of getting Covid-19 under control,” Edgewood College President Andrew Manion said. “Our coaches have been in touch with their students to assure them that they are still part of a team and the team will have activities throughout the fall in preparation for competition in the spring. We look forward to welcoming all our new and returning students to campus next month.”

Student athletes were informed of the conference’s decision on Friday.

Officials have not announced specific plans for rescheduling the competitions.

