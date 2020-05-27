Edgewood College eliminates several faculty positions as restructuring continues

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Edgewood College announced Wednesday that the school is eliminating several faculty positions to help the school adjust as enrollment trends change.

According to a news release, work to consolidate the school’s tenured and tenure-track faculty positions began in August 2018.

School officials said Edgewood College has offered voluntary separation agreements to multiple faculty members, several of whom accepted the offers.

The release said the faculty position eliminations have been put in place to ensure long-term financial stability at the school.

School officials did not identify which specific areas are impacted by the cuts.

