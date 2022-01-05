Edgewood College delaying start of Spring semester for in-person courses

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Edgewood College is delaying the start of in-person courses for the Spring semester due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

In a statement Wednesday, officials announced in-person learning will now begin on January 24. Graduate courses, online courses, and accelerated courses are not affected by the change.

“This change represents an effort to balance our commitment to our face-to-face undergraduate experience with our commitment to the safety of all of our community,” president Andrew Manion said. “I am very grateful for all the efforts being made to serve our students.”

The remainder of the Spring schedule remains unchanged. In-person classes were originally scheduled to begin on January 18.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.