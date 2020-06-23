Edgewood College begins construction on new soccer, lacrosse field

VERONA, Wis. — Edgewood College has started construction on it’s new soccer and lacrosse field at Reddan Field in Verona.

The new venue is expected to be ready by Aug. 15. It will be home to Edgewood College’s men’s and women’s soccer and lacrosse programs.

“This is incredibly exciting for Edgewood College and the student-athletes who can call this home,” Al Brisack, Director of Athletics, said. “Having one location for practices and competitions will be a much-earned treat after utilizing seven different facilities over the last few years.”

The new field is part of a partnership between Edgewood College and the Madison Area Youth Soccer Association.

When the Edgeood College Eagles are not using the field, MAYSA will use it to hold more matches, tournaments and league games.