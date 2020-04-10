Edgewood College announces new president

MADISON, Wis. — Edgewood College has a new president.

The Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Dr. Andrew Manion will serve as the college’s ninth president.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated and talented faculty, staff, and trustees on behalf of our hard-working students,” said Manion.

He was previously the president of Marian University in Fond du Lac.

Manion will replace Mary Ellen Gevelinger, who has served as interim president since last September.

