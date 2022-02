Edgewood boys win 4 events, claim D2 State Championship

by Zach Hanley

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Edgewood boys swimming and diving team won the first event at the division 2 state meet and then won the last 3 to win the program’s 4th team title.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.