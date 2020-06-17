Edgerton physician charged with Medicare fraud

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — An Edgerton physician was charged Wednesday in a 12-count indictment for his role in a health care fraud scheme.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Ravi Murali, 38, signed orders for medical braces, including ankle, knee, shoulder, wrist and hand braces, for Medicare beneficiaries that had false statements.

Murali’s indictment alleged that false statements included that he had spoken with the Medicare beneficiary; had established a valid prescriber-patient relationship with the Medicare beneficiary; had medically assessed the Medicare beneficiary; and had conducted various examinations of the Medicare beneficiary.

The release said that those representations were “rarely, if ever, true,” and that Murali had ordered braces for beneficiaries regardless of medical necessity. It said he fraudulently billed Medicare for over $26 million, while Medicare actually paid over $13 million.

Murali was paid around $30 for each telemedicine consult he completed.

If convicted, Murali faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments