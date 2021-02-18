Edgerton man who shot himself in leg sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing firearm

MADISON, Wis. — An Edgerton man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm during the civil unrest in downtown Madison in the summer of 2020.

Court officials said 37-year-old Anthony Krohn pleaded guilty ahead of sentencing.

At roughly 2 a.m. on June 1, 2020, Krohn was walking toward the Capitol Square in the midst of civil unrest. While walking past deputies, the gun Krohn was armed with discharged into his leg. After receiving treatment for his injury, Krohn admitted to a deputy that he shot himself in the leg. Law enforcement said they recovered a .22 caliber handgun and spent casing following the incident.

At the time of his arrest, Krohn was on supervision for a sixth offense OWI after serving two years in prison. Krohn’s criminal history includes convictions for multiple batteries and a felony OWI that involved a high-speed chase and possession of cocaine.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson said during sentencing that it was the court’s role to “look out for the community.” Krohn agreed with the state that bringing a gun to the situation unraveling downtown that night was dangerous, according to a news release.

The charge against Krohn came as the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

