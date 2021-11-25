Edgerton holiday parade and tree lighting to proceed as planned

by Kyle Jones

Tribune News Service

EDGERTON, Wis. – The Edgerton holiday parade and tree lighting will proceed as planned, organizers said Wednesday.

The parade, scheduled for Saturday, comes less than a week after an SUV plowed into paradegoers in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring at least 40 more.

In a statement to News 3 Now Wednesday, Edgerton organizers said they plan to go ahead with their event.

Edgerton Police officers and Rock County Sheriff’s deputies will be present to provide extra security.

The city plans to use the tree lighting ceremony to recognize the victims of the Waukesha tragedy.

