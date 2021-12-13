Edana M. Leifker

by Obituaries

Edana M. Leifker, 48, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI.

A Celebration of Life service and burial will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Edana was born on June 6, 1973 to Edward & Roberta (Reel) Gjavenis in Cuba City, WI. She married Daniel J. Leifker Sr. on May 3, 2002 in Janesville, WI. She worked for many years in the restaurant industry as a waitress and later as a manager. Edana enjoyed traveling, movies, video games, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Edana is survived by her husband, Daniel; 4 children: Bowen Busshardt, Daniel Leifker Jr., Arrow Leifker and Alli Leifker all of Cuba City, WI; a granddaughter, Jinx Busshardt; 4 sisters: Karen (Rick) Raymond, Eileen (TC) Naih, Cheryl Shoecart & Gina (Willy) Neibler; a brother, Robert Gjavenis; in-laws, Jerry & Carol Leifker; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: Ricky and Darrell.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Edana M. Leifker Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o: Edana Leifker Family; BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

