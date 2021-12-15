EB Windsor Street reopens at US 151 in Sun Prairie following crash

by Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound Highway 19/Windsor Street have reopened at U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. WisDOT reported the road cleared just before 5:45 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

