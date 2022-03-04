EB Interstate 90/94 reopens between Lake Delton, Portage after crash

by Logan Reigstad

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened between Lake Delton and Portage following a crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m.; all lanes reopened around 5:50 p.m. Drivers had been told to exit at U.S. Highway 12 in Lake Delton and head south to State Highway 33 before heading east toward Portage.

Further details were not immediately available.

