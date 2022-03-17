Highway 16 closed in Fall River due to crash

FALL RIVER, Wis. — State Highway 16 is closed at Main Street in Fall River Thursday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reported the crash around 4:15 p.m. Photos from the scene appear to show a semi-truck off the road.

Further details were not immediately available.

