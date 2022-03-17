Highway 16 closed in Fall River due to crash
FALL RIVER, Wis. — State Highway 16 is closed at Main Street in Fall River Thursday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reported the crash around 4:15 p.m. Photos from the scene appear to show a semi-truck off the road.
Further details were not immediately available.
News 3 Now has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.