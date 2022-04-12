2 in custody following shooting that shut down Beltline

Police: No injuries reported; incident likely targeted

by Logan Reigstad

MONONA, Wis. — Two people are in custody following a shooting that shut down the eastbound Beltline during the evening rush hour on Tuesday, the Monona Police Department said.

In a news release Tuesday night, Chief Brian Chaney Austin said just before 3:40 p.m. a witness reported seeing a person fire multiple rounds at another vehicle as they were heading east on the Beltline near Stoughton Road.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle as they were getting onto Interstate 94 and took two people into custody, the release said. Officers also recovered a gun.

The victim’s vehicle was hit by the gunfire but no one inside was hurt, the release said.

At one point, the eastbound Beltline was closed near Monona Drive while officers searched for evidence. As of 5 p.m., the highway had reopened.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

Chaney Austin praised the “excellent descriptions” police were given that helped them quickly find the suspect’s vehicle.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.