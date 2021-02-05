EatStreet to waive delivery fee, donate $1 from every purchase to charity for final weekend of Wing Week

The local delivery service is making it easier than ever to order out & give back

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

Courtesy of EatStreet.

MADISON, Wis.– Chicken and chips, with a side of charity!

This weekend, you can feel good about gorging and ordering out during the Super Bowl. It’s your last chance to participate in Wing Week and try wings from 40 local restaurants.

“Nothing says football like wings,” said Trent Kraemer, co-owner of Vintage Brewing Company and Wing Week participant. Vintage is famous for its “rip rip chicken,” which Kraemer believes tastes even better during the big game.

“It’s one of those things that’s never the same when you make it at home,” he explained.

Caitlyn Kalscheur, content marketing manager for the Madison-based delivery service EatStreet, agreed.

“You’re not going to get that extra crispy skin and the sauces won’t be right,” Kalscheur said, “Unless you order from the place that you love.”

For every wing order placed through EatStreet this weekend, the delivery service will donate $1 to Cook It Forward, a local non-profit that donates restaurant-quality meals to families who can’t otherwise afford them.

“It’s an awesome way to support Madison restaurants and also feel good,” Kalscheur added. “You can give back to Cook It Forward, and try some dishes you can’t any other time.”

“The community really needs to rally around local charities like that,” Kraemer agreed. “Cook It Forward is such a great local charity because, especially with the pandemic, there’s a lot of food scarcity.”

Through Sunday, 22 Madison restaurants are offering wings not usually on their menus, in addition to game day classics like nachos, brats, and beer. As an added bonus, EatStreet is covering delivery fees for the rest of Wing Week.

