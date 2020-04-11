Easter Bunny plans to parade through McFarland on Saturday

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The village of McFarland is set to have an Easter Bunny parade Saturday afternoon for residents to enjoy.

According to a news release, McFarland police and fire vehicles will take the Easter Bunny through residential areas while still following social distancing guidelines.

Officials are asking residents to follow social distancing guidelines by watching the parade from their driveways or from inside their homes.

The parade will be begin at noon.

Visit the website to view a map with route details.

