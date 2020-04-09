Easter Bunny driving through Oregon during parade

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

OREGON, Wis. — Oregon Area Fire & EMS District is showing support for all health care workers with a parade in the community.

According to a release, people in the community are invited to stand outside in their yards to wave as The Easter Bunny rolls through in a parade. In addition to the Easter Bunny, they will be showcasing Oregon Area Fire & EMS District’s equipment.

