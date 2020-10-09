East Washington Avenue resident comes home to find thief stealing her car, police recover it unoccupied

MADISON, Wis. — An East Washington Avenue resident and her friend caught a thief stealing the woman’s vehicle from her residence as they returned from a walk.

According to an incident report, the woman saw someone backing her car out of the driveway as she got home. The victim and her friend tried stopping the thief by opening the driver’s side doors and telling the man to get out, but he continued to back up.

The victim’s friend was knocked to the ground and suffered several abrasions from the fall.

When police arrived later that night, they discovered the burglar cut through a window screen to get entry to the victim’s home. The vehicle’s keys were left inside the home.

Police located the Hyundai Elantra in the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue a while later thanks to GPS tracking software in the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and the keys were missing.

According to the report, there is surveillance video of the burglar. Police said they hope to use it to make an arrest.

