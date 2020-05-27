East Washington Avenue motel struck by bullet, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A motel on East Washington Avenue was struck by a bullet Wednesday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said the Aloha Inn Motel at 3177 East Washington Ave. was hit by a bullet around 5:30 a.m. According to an incident report, the discovery was made shortly after gunshots were reported in the area. An MPD Forensic Unit investigator recovered a bullet fragment at the scene.

Damage to the motel was minimal and no injuries were reported.

