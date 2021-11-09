Witnesses report vehicles exchanging gunfire on E. Washington Ave. overnight

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after getting reports of people in two vehicles shooting at each other on East Washington Ave. overnight.

Officers were called to the area of East Washington Ave. and Wright St. near Fair Oaks Ave. at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police say witnesses in the area reported seeing two cars exchanging gunfire.

Officers were able to find a spent bullet casing in the area.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police did not have any information on whether anyone was injured or if any property was damaged. A description of the vehicles involved was also not provided by police.

If anyone was in the area at the time or has any information about the incident, they’re asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.