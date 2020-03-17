East Towne, West Towne malls close in response to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s East Towne and West Towne malls have closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the emergency order issued by Gov. Evers and the State of WI Dep. of Health Services on March 17, East Towne will close effective March 17 at 5:00 p.m. until further notice. Please visit our website https://t.co/mykxMdw056 for the most up-to-date information. pic.twitter.com/bhuVhWkf2X — East Towne Mall (@ShopEastTowne) March 17, 2020

According to their respective websites, both malls closed Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Some of the restaurants inside each mall may remain open for curbside pickup or deliveries. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

In accordance with the emergency order issued by Gov. Evers and the State of WI Dep. of Health Services on March 17, West Towne will close effective March 17 at 5:00 p.m. until further notice. Please visit our website https://t.co/SeImkVSCyo for the most up-to-date information. pic.twitter.com/sh4LmEdRbw — West Towne Mall (@ShopWestTowne) March 17, 2020

