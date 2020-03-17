East Towne, West Towne malls close in response to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s East Towne and West Towne malls have closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to their respective websites, both malls closed Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Some of the restaurants inside each mall may remain open for curbside pickup or deliveries. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

