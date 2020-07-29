East side police officer credited with saving 3-month-old baby

MADISON, Wis. — An east side officer is being credited with saving the life of a baby, police said Wednesday.

According to an incident report, an officer responded to a Jupiter Drive home Tuesday afternoon after a mother reported her 3-month-old baby was not breathing.

The report said the mother was outside holding her daughter when the officer arrived.

The officer’s report said the mother was “very frantic, and crying” and he saw the baby “whose eyes appeared like they were bulging out of their sockets… was not making any sounds… and appeared very rigid in [her mother’s] arms.”

Police said the officer asked if he could have the baby, before flipping her on her belly, cradling her head in one hand while her body ran along his left arm and delivering five back blows between her shoulder blades.

The officer also gave the infant a series of chest compressions, according to the report.

Officials said the baby eventually appeared to spit up baby formula and began crying.

Madison Fire Department paramedics took the infant to an emergency room to be check out, but she is now back home doing much better.

Police said the office will be nominated for a departmental lifesaving award.

