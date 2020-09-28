East side home hit 7 times by gun fire overnight, police say

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they say several gun shots hit a home on the city’s east side overnight.

Officers were called to the area of Driscoll Drive, just off of Milwaukee Street, at about 1:20 a.m. Monday. Multiple people in that area reported hearing gun shots and seeing two cars speed away.

One of the homes in the area was hit 7 times by the gun fire. Two people were home at the time of the shooting, but weren’t hurt.

The vehicles were described as a silver sedan with tinted windows and an SUV. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

