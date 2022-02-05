East High student dies after skiing accident, principal says

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — An East High student died Friday after a skiing accident, Interim Principal Mikki Smith said.

In an email to students, Smith said Alex West was taken off life support. The sophomore was involved in a skiing accident on January 28.

“Alex excelled at many things,” Smith said. “But many will remember him most of all for the genuine and robust relationships he built with his peers.”

Teachers and friends described him as “intelligent, funny and very confident.”

“Once you were in with Alex, you were in all the way,” Smith said.

The school did not have any information regarding funeral arrangements or memorials but said they will share those plans when they are available.

Student Services staff will be on campus Monday to help students who need counseling.

