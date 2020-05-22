Earnestine Adams

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Earnestine Adams, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her three children, Lorenzo Morris, Cerrow Morris and Stacy Adams; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration gathering will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, please contact Earnestine’s family to schedule a time to offer your condolences.

