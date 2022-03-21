Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin’s April election

Early voting runs March 22 through April 1

by Will Kenneally

MADISON, Wis. — Early voting for Wisconsin’s spring general election starts Tuesday and will run through April 1, during which time voters can request and cast absentee ballots at designated places like their municipal clerk’s office or a public library.

Voters registering for the first time should bring a photo ID and proof of residency to receive a ballot. Voters already registered should still bring a photo ID.

This is ahead of the April 5 spring election — a low-turnout election that includes nonpartisan races like school and county boards, and county judges.

Janesville city clerk Lori Stottler says turnout for the election has steadily decreased since the beginning of the pandemic and expects it will hit around 20%.

“Trying to predict turnout in this environment in this post-COVID world is pretty difficult,” she said. “I do anticipate that number to continue to decline to a pre-pandemic level.”

The April election will see some changes: unmanned drop boxes will not be allowed after a state Supreme Court ruling in February. Stottler says Janesville will provide an alternative inside the clerk’s office to provide voters convenience while staying in bounds of the court’s ruling.

“We do have a drop box in our lobby that is manned and staffed by the clerk’s office, so people who are just dropping their absentee ballot off can not wait in line and go ahead and put it in the drop box in our lobby,” she said.

Under the court’s ruling, voters can only return their own ballot — not ballots for family members or close friends, for example.

RELATED: In-person absentee voting for Madison set to start Tuesday

Early voting locations around Madison include public libraries and the UW-Madison, Madison College and Edgewood College campuses. Madison voters who requested absentee ballots by mail can return them to city clerk staff at these locations.

Ballots in Madison will be collected at the end of each day and taken to the clerk’s office in a tamper evident-sealed bag, according to the clerk’s office. Early votes cast in Janesville will be held in a vault at the clerk’s office until election day, Stottler said, after which they will be brought to the city’s central count location and tallied with the rest of the absentee ballots.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.