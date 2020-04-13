Early returns show tight Wisconsin Supreme Court race

The Wisconsin Supreme Court
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is close in early returns, with conservative Justice Dan Kelly holding a slight lead over liberal challenger Jill Karofsky.

Karofsky and Kelly are vying for a 10-year spot on the Supreme Court. Wisconsin’s high court has turned sharply partisan in recent years, and sided with Republicans last week in holding in-person voting despite widespread concerns over the coronavirus.

A Karofsky victory would narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3, and outside groups spent heavily to sway voters.

