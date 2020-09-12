Earl W. Woomer

MIDDLETON – Earl W. Woomer, 98 years old and a resident of Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in Tyrone, Pa. on Jan. 9, 1922, to Clifford and Eva Woomer.

After graduating from Lewistown High School, he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in China, India and Burma. He became one of the youngest commissioned master sergeants in the U.S. Army at the age of 22, in charge of establishing and administering field hospitals for the wounded overseas.

In 1944, he became a U.S. Army officer. Later on in the military, he was promoted to a U.S. Air Force officer, earning his Bachelor of Law degree from LaSalle University, and was stationed in different parts of the United States and the world. He retired in 1964 with his last assignment in Fort Worth, Texas as a hospital commander at Carswell Air Force Base.

Upon leaving the military, he had another successful career. He remained in the healthcare field and became President and Chief Executive Officer of several US. long-term health companies. His final retirement was in 1984. He moved to Hampstead, N.C. with his wife, Della Massey Woomer, where he lived until her death. After several other homes, his final place of residence was Wisconsin.

Survivors of the beloved father include his children: daughter, Jennifer Dinehart of Middleton, Wis.; and two sons, Lynn Woomer of Yellville, Ark. and Earl Woomer Jr. of Rio Verde, Ariz.; nine grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harold Woomer of West Chester, Pa.

Earl Woomer’s last resting place will be Elmwood Memorial Park, Abilene, Texas, at a future date, being buried alongside his adored wife. He will be honored by an ‘honor’ guard as a Veteran of World War II (one of the last) at the memorial.