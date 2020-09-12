Eagles feeling confident after snapping streaks

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. – 2019 was a historic year for Sauk Prairie.

Under first year head coach Clay Iverson, the Eagles ended a 12 year playoff drought and finished the year with a winning record for the first time since 2005.

The challenge in year 2 of the Iverson era, live up to their expectations.