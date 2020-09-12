Eagles feeling confident after snapping streaks
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. – 2019 was a historic year for Sauk Prairie.
Under first year head coach Clay Iverson, the Eagles ended a 12 year playoff drought and finished the year with a winning record for the first time since 2005.
The challenge in year 2 of the Iverson era, live up to their expectations.
"We are way more confident"
First winning record since 2005 ✔️
First playoff appearance since 2007 ✔️
That was year 1 of the @CoachIverson era. And in year 2, @SaukFootball is planning on continuing their success #wisfb @Sauk_Prairie_AD @SportsSauk pic.twitter.com/4HEIQ7cP8r
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) September 11, 2020