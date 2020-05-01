EAA cancels convention that draws hundreds of thousands

Associated Press by Associated Press

Photo: Chris Verhyen

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An event that draws hundreds of thousands of people from all around the globe is the latest event to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in and convention say the uncertainty of COVID-19 has forced them to cancel the July 20-26 event.

Approximately 642,000 people attended the convention last year when more than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin.

EAA CEO Jack Pelton says that since Wisconsin is still under a stay-at-home order, it eliminates organizers’ ability to start grounds preparation, which they would begin Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments