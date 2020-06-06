EAA announces virtual aviation celebration

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Organizers of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in and convention announced a virtual aviation celebration Friday.

According to its website, the EAA’s Spirit of Aviation Week will start July 21 and showcase the spectrum of flight in a virtual way.

The website said participants can share their favorite aviation experiences on social media using the hashtag #EAAtogether.

Approximately 642,000 people attended the convention last year when more than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin.

