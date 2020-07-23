Dylan Lucas Malagold

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Dylan Lucas Malagold, age 27, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Dylan was born on Sept. 16, 1992, in Madison, the son of Sergio and Jeanne (Vincent) Malagold. Dylan was a wonderful son, brother, father, and friend who touched the lives of all those around him.

In February 2020, Dylan became the father of a beautiful, big-eyed little girl. He adored his daughter, Arielle more than anything in the world. Dylan is further survived by his parents, Jeanne and Sergio; sisters, Paolina Farino and Gina Malagold; his nieces, Gianna and Stella; nephews, Dominic and Skyler; brothers-in-law, Jared Goodson and Tomas Carranza; grandmother, Jean Wilcox; aunts, Judy Vincent and Graciela Martinez; uncles, Jim Vincent, Bob Vincent, Rafael Malagold and Ruben Malagold; cousins; and Arielle’s mother, Miranda Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rod Wilcox, Elwood Vincent, Julio Malagold and Maria (Myriam) Gomez Malagold.

Dylan loved being with his family more than anything. He had a passion for children and animals. Every child who met him loved him. He had a special bond with his niece, Gianna. Dylan helped children as a lifeguard at waterparks in Wisconsin Dells and with the Madison Police Department as a Madison City crossing guard, and he enjoyed spending time with animals in the Madison community as a dog walker. He loved his Siberian Huskies, Hector and Ceasor, and delighted in taking them to the dog parks regularly. Dylan hoped to begin traveling, dreamed of visiting his aunts, uncles, and cousins in Uruguay and National Parks in the United States. He found tranquility in nature and was happiest outdoors.

Dylan graduated from La Follette High School in 2011. When Dylan was in grade school, he enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his friends, particularly his lifelong buddy, Philip. Dylan loved camping, going to his family cabin in Lake Delton, and spending time at amusement parks such as Disney World. Dylan was an incredibly loving, gentle, sensitive, funny, and caring person. Everyone admired his big brown eyes, long eyelashes, curls, natural sense of style, and strong physique. He was passionate about working out and feeling strong and healthy. He loved stopping in on his grandmother to care for her. Dylan will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A private service for Dylan’s closest family will be held. After the service, a public gathering will be held at THE EAST SIDE CLUB TIKI BAR, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420