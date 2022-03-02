Dylan J. Friedland

by Obituaries

Dylan J. Friedland, 23, of Avoca passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on February 28, 2022. His ongoing battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy over the course of his lifetime showed his courage and strength in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite his life struggles, Dylan came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Dylan was born on May 30th, 1998 in Sauk City, WI. He moved to Avoca, WI shortly after. Dylan attended Riverdale Schools and graduated in 2017. Dylan was an avid gamer and was known in the gaming world as “Crazy Slayer”. Many of his friends were part of an on-line community that spanned the world. Dylan was named Moderator for TYL “That Young Lad” rapper/streamer and will be greatly missed in the on-line gaming community. He loved his nieces and nephews greatly and never hesitated in giving them rides on his chair. Dylan’s faithful canine companion Leroy was usually found lying on the foot of his bed watching him game and would share in his nightly Ritz Cracker snacking.

Dylan is survived by his grandparents: Vernon “Pete” Friedland (Catherine Friedland) of Madison, WI and Kathy Morrow of Sun Prairie, WI, his parents; Kay Endresen of Avoca, WI and Maurice “Mac” Friedland (Mari) of Dodgeville, WI; his sister Randi Noggle (Jess Ingalls) of Avoca, WI, his brother Tyler Endresen (Kali Nelson) of Avoca, WI, his nieces and nephews; Abby Niederklopfer, Elijah Endresen, Ellie Kay Endresen, Hunter Jester and special family friends; Cheryl (Steve) Delventhal and Henry “Hank” Bisbach.

Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents: Audrey (Al) Turk and Edward John (Deloris) Weinberger, stepfather Eddie Noggle and ‘special sister’ Sofie Delventhal.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda with burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.