DWD: Unemployment Insurance 2020 tax statements available online

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that Wisconsin residents who received Unemployment Insurance benefits in 2020 must report UI benefits as taxable income on their 2020 tax returns.

According to a news release, those residents’ 1099-G income tax statements for the year are also accessible through UI’s secure online system, which can be accessed here.

Taxab le income for both federal and state income taxes includes Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), and Extended Benefits (EB). The 1099-G form shows the amount of UI benefits a claimant received during 2020.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.