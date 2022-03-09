DWD to give $3 million in grants for worker training

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development will provide grants to help workers get needed training.

The $3.1 million investment is part of the state’s Wisconsin Fast Forward program. Grants will range from $5,000 to $400,000 and will require a 50% cash or in-kind employer match. The program is open to all industry sectors, and the training must provide transferrable skills.

“With Wisconsin Fast Forward, employers can take the lead,” Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “Workers and all who want to work benefit, too.”

To receive funding, 85% of training participants must complete training, 65% must gain employment, and 75% of those who are current employees must receive pay raises.

A previous round of grants was handed out through the program in December of last year, totaling nearly $2.2 million.

