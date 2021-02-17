DWD takes first step toward allowing agency to waive waiting period for unemployment benefits

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday it has taken the first step toward creating an emergency rule that would allow the agency to waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

According to a news release, the previous waive created in 2019 expired on Feb. 6.

Earlier this week, DWD published a statement in the Legislature’s administrative register. If the scope statement is approved, DWD can begin drafting the rule, which would take effect March 5 at the earliest.

The release said the rule is intended as a temporary measure to bridge the need for a waiting week waive during the pandemic.

The rule will offer relief to claimants who do not have to wait a week to begin receiving unemployment benefits and to employers by ensuring that 50% of first-week benefit payments are federally funded.

You can find the latest on DWD’s rules on its website.

