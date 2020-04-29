DWD starts issuing $600 emergency unemployment payments

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that it has started disbursing Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments.

According to the release, the payments are temporary emergency increases of $600 per week in unemployment benefits.

The release said FPUC provides additional payments to individuals who are collecting benefits from several programs, inclined regular unemployment insurance; pandemic unemployment assistance; pandemic emergency unemployment compensation; work-share; and trade readjustment allowances.

Officials said claimants do not need to do anything to receive the additional benefit since it will automatically be added to their payments.

DWD said the benefit will not impact one’s income eligibility since it is not considered income.

FPUC benefits are temporary and will conclude in Wisconsin the week ending July 25.

