DWD removes unemployment payments from US Bank accounts following ‘technological malfunction’ Thursday

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

iStock/KLH49

MADISON, Wis. — A “technological malfunction” caused the Department of Workforce Development to disburse double Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments into US Bank accounts Thursday.

The DWD said in a statement that unemployment insurance and FPUC payments have been removed from US Bank accounts as a result of the malfunction.

The DWD said it is “rectifying the error and working with US Bank to redistribute appropriate funds as soon as possible.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments