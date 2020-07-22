DWD releases virtual bulletin board featuring information on worker rights, protections

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development is releasing a new virtual bulletin board that hopes to inform Wisconsin residents about worker rights and protections.

The DWD eWorkBoard will include posters on a variety of topics like minim wage and fair employment laws.

DWD and other agencies have required employers to display a physical poster for decades. But with today’s workforce more mobile, the online option will allow employees to see these materials from their phones or computers.

“As today’s workforce continues to report to office locations less and relies on digital technology more, this resource will bring considerable value to workers and employers for years to come,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said.

You can visit the eWorkBoard by clicking on this link.

