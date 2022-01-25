DWD offering online filing for civil rights complaints

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development will allow civil rights complaints to be filed online.

The move comes after the DWD saw success with a pilot program that allowed people to file labor standards complaints online. That program launched in April of last year.

Last November, the DWD expanded the program to accept civil rights complaints related to Fair Employment Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Fair Housing Act violations.

Since then, the DWD has received over 170 civil rights complaints.

“DWD is continuing to expand access to resources that provide for the protection and economic advancement of all Wisconsin workers, employers, and job seekers,” Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “DWD helps ensure that Wisconsin is a fair and just place for all people to live and work.”

The department is looking to expand the online program to allow for other types of complaints, expand call center hours, and use “plain language” standards on many forms.

