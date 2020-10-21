DWD: New wage assistance program could give Wisconsinites more than $200 million

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that its Lost Wages Assistance Assistance program is now available.

According to a news release, DWD began releasing benefits Oct. 15 and will continue making payments over the next week.

The release said the program is a Federal Emergency Management Agency program that provides an additional $300 per week to eligible claimants who certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to coronavirus shutdowns. Officials said the claimant’s weekly benefit rate has to be at least $100 in an unemployment-related assistance program, including regular Unemployment Insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The LWA benefits payments are estimated to result in another $224 million in the hands of Wisconsinites, according to the release.

Payments will be made retroactivity to eligible claimants for up to six weeks: the weeks ending August 1, August 8, August 15, August 22, August 29, and September 5, 2020. DWD estimates up to 220,000 claimants may be eligible for LWA.

For more information on LWA, visit DWD’s website.

