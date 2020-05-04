DWD: Nearly half a million apply for unemployment in Wisconsin since start of pandemic

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

iStock/KLH49

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development has released new information on unemployment numbers in Wisconsin.

As of last week, the DWD said nearly half a million Wisconsinites have applied for unemployment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With almost a half million applications received since the onset of COVID-19, we continue to navigate uncharted waters,” said DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman. “DWD is adding hundreds of new staff, multiple outside vendors, and working overtime to process and analyze the claims to help as many Wisconsinites as fast as possible.”

The data also includes unemployment calls received, applications filed, claims processed and funds distributed in the state.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments