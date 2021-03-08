DWD launches statewide directory of local workforce development programs

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON Wis. — Wisconsinites can now find numerous local workforce programs on a single website thanks to a new interactive directory of services from the Department of Workforce Development.

The Directory of Workforce Services, announced by the DWD on Monday, has countywide lists of programs provided by DWD, the Wisconsin Technical College System, local workforce development boards, and their partners.

“Whether they are administered by DWD, local workforce boards, technical colleges, or nonprofits, Wisconsin offers a lot of programs that help people successfully reach their employment goals,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “Workforce partners from across the state worked together to combine information about the various opportunities available and present them in one central location to make it easier for people to learn about and access them.”

DWD officials said the directory was created to give job seekers a safe way to find available programs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a list of available services, the directory includes a map with more information about individual programs.

Job seekers who need help with resume writing, job applications, interview tips and navigating the online unemployment insurance site should visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/directory.

